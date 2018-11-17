Uefa Nations League: Portugal to host inaugural finals next June

Porto's Estadio do Dragao is likely to host Uefa Nations League finals matches

Portugal will host the inaugural Uefa Nations League finals after qualifying for next June's mini-tournament.

They got the nod by virtue of finishing top of Group A3 and above Italy and Poland, the other two countries to have expressed an interest.

Porto's Estadio do Dragao and the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes are the proposed venues.

The details are set to be confirmed by Uefa on Monday, 3 December - the finals draw will also take place that day.

Portugal will be joined by the three other Group A winners at next summer's tournament which comprises of two semi-finals, on 5 and 6 June, followed by the third-place match and final on Sunday, 9 June.