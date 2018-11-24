The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women12:30Brighton Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Arsenal Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women88003843424
2Man City Women85302662018
3Chelsea Women9441105516
4B'ham City Women8512106416
5Reading Women8422139414
6Bristol City Women8323712-511
7Liverpool Women8305513-89
8West Ham Women8215819-117
9Brighton Women8116619-134
10Yeovil Town Ladies8107524-193
11Everton Ladies7025415-112
