Bournemouth v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal's top scorer with nine goals but he has gone four games without scoring.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is in contention to return following a four-match absence with an ankle problem.

Full-back Adam Smith has had surgery on a knee cartilage tear and will be out until February.

Arsenal forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to overcome minor injuries.

Stephan Lichtsteiner's hamstring problem will be assessed, while Laurent Koscielny and Danny Welbeck head a lengthy list of absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott: Despite suffering back-to-back defeats it has still been a brilliant start to the season for Bournemouth.

Keeping hold of sixth place by the middle of next month would be another notable achievement, given that the Cherries face three of the top five over the coming fortnight.

Arsenal may be on a 16-match unbeaten run but the early excitement over Unai Emery's reign has perhaps waned just a little following draws in four of their last five games.

Emery acknowledges his side's slow starts are something they need to address, with the Gunners yet to lead at half-time in the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe reckons it's set up to be "a very good game" and I completely agree.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Arsenal have outstanding attacking players and a good look about their team, it will be a tough match.

"If one to 11 we are very good, then we can do well. It will be an interesting game to see which attack comes out on top and it will be a great battle for our defenders as well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Gunners were very fortunate to escape with a draw against Wolves last time out. I don't think they will be so lucky this time, however.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth recorded their first win over Arsenal at the seventh attempt when the sides last met in January.

Arsenal have never failed to score in a match against the Cherries, amassing 17 goals in total.

There have been 23 goals in contests between these sides - 3.3 per game on average.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost successive games, as many as in their previous 12 top-flight fixtures (W8, D2, L2).

The Cherries have won five and lost only two of their past 10 home league matches, with both defeats coming against Manchester United.

Seven of the 16 league goals conceded by Bournemouth have been scored in the final 20 minutes.

Callum Wilson has scored in all three of his league appearances against Arsenal.

Ryan Fraser has six assists in 2018-19, as many as any Bournemouth player has ever recorded in a top-flight campaign.

Arsenal