Wolverhampton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner has seen an upturn in results

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will be without Jonny Otto, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury suffered playing for Spain.

But fellow wing-back Matt Doherty has recovered from the facial injury that saw him miss Ireland's last two games.

Huddersfield's Chris Lowe is out with a shoulder injury, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic is set to replace Mathias Jorgensen, who is banned for one game.

All six Huddersfield players who went away on international duty have returned unscathed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Nuno Espirito Santo has named 10 ever-presents in his Premier League line-ups but Jonny Otto's injury for Spain means at least one refresh is now required.

Wolves began the campaign with one defeat in 10 games in all competitions. However, the past month has seen three defeats and a draw in their last four.

By contrast, Huddersfield have shown green shoots of recovery recently after an opening two and a half months that smacked of second-season syndrome.

After starting with 11 winless games, Huddersfield can now go three games unbeaten for the first time this calendar year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I have never spoken about targets out of the next three or five games. We go to every team and against every opponent to do our best and collect points.

"We are aware that Wolves are anything but a normal promoted team. It is a very good side, but we go to do our best and try to win. We will not get anything if we are not at our highest level."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves should have too much for a Huddersfield side that have mustered two points and four goals from their five away games this season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have won 10 of the past 12 league meetings, winning 1-0 on each of the last three occasions.

This is the sides' first top-flight encounter since 1972.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have earned just one point from the last 12 available.

They could lose three consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since February 2017.

Wolves have scored only two first-half league goals this season, fewer than any other side in the top flight.

All four of Wolves' Premier League wins this season have come against teams currently below them in the table - but they have also taken points off Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in seven goals in his 12 Premier League appearances.

Huddersfield Town