Scottish Cup - Third Round
Edinburgh City0Inverness CT0

Edinburgh City v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 14Rodger
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 22McKay
  • 6McCart
  • 11Walsh
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 9Austin
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 14Oakley
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 37Brown
  • 40Harper
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Welsh.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Welsh.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport