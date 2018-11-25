Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Edinburgh City v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 14Rodger
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 11Walsh
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 7Polworth
- 9Austin
- 19White
Substitutes
- 14Oakley
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 35Macgregor
- 37Brown
- 40Harper
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Welsh.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Welsh.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.