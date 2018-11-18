Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Livingston, Aberdeen, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SPFL are planning to introduce a fifth tier into Scottish football, that would see a 12-team League Three. (Evening Express)

The division would be made up of four Highland League sides, four Lowland League sides, and four colt teams. (Evening Express)

Boni Ginzburg believes Israel will capitalise on Scotland's call-offs, with the former Rangers goalkeeper confident his nation will do the double over Alex McLeish's side. (Sun on Sunday - print edition)

Sheran Yeini has warned Scotland that Israel will go for all three points at Hampden, despite only needing a point to win their Nations League group. (Sun on Sunday - print edition)

Livingston manager Gary Holt has blasted Scotland manager Alex McLeish for blaming the pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena for Kieran Tierney's injury. (Sunday Post)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna says Pittodrie legend Willie Miller's criticism helped make him a better player. (Scotsman)

Martin Boyle's Australia debut was praised by boss Graham Arnold, with the Hibs winger playing the final 20 minutes against South Korea. (Sunday Express - print edition)

And the Aberdeen-born Boyle said he was "honoured" to have won his first cap for Australia. (Daily Record)

Ally McCoist has hailed Kilmarnock striker Kiris Boyd as the best goalscorer of his generation. (Sun on Sunday)

And the 35-year-old Boyd insists he is not thinking of retirement yet. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Jiri Jarosik says Hearts have found a gem in Czech striker David Vanecek, who will arrive at Tynecastle in January. (Sun on Sunday)

And Jarosik is also keen to one day manage Celtic, where he played between 2006 and 2008. (Sun on Sunday)

Other gossip

Scotland could separate from Team GB and have their own athletics team. (Mail on Sunday)

Gregor Townsend was proud of his Scotland side despite losing 26-20 to South Africa at Murrayfield. (Herald on Sunday - print edition)