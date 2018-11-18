Nations League: Who played one game for England in 2018?
-
- From the section England
It has been a year of significant change for England.
Manager Gareth Southgate has selected a total of 39 players in 2018, as he has sought to evolve the make-up of his squad during friendlies, a run to the World Cup semi-finals and a successful Nations League group campaign.
But can you name the 10 players who have appeared only once for the Three Lions in 2018?
You have three minutes…
Score: 0 / 10
03:00
|Match
|Player