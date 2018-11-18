Nations League: Who played one game for England in 2018?

It has been a year of significant change for England.

Manager Gareth Southgate has selected a total of 39 players in 2018, as he has sought to evolve the make-up of his squad during friendlies, a run to the World Cup semi-finals and a successful Nations League group campaign.

But can you name the 10 players who have appeared only once for the Three Lions in 2018?

You have three minutes…

Which players made one appearance for England in 2018?

