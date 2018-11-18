Nations League: England to play in finals in Portugal next summer

Kane's late goal against Croatia was his 20th for England

It looked like being a summer without any tournament football for England.

Up until the 85th minute against Croatia, the Three Lions were staring at relegation to the second tier of the Nations League, before skipper Harry Kane slid in the winning goal to send Wembley Stadium into raptures.

The country will be hoping for another heatwave in 2019 and England only need to win two more games to bring the trophy home.

Here is everything you need to know about the Nations League finals.

Who will take part in the finals?

It looks to be a star-studded line-up for the tournament and could feature two of the four semi-finalists from the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's England finished top of group A4, while Switzerland pipped Belgium to the top of group A2 on goal difference by beating 5-2 in their final game.

European champions Portugal were top of A3, while world champions France lead the way in group A1 with one game remaining. However, if the Netherlands get at least a draw in Germany on Monday then it will be the Dutch who make up the final four.

Where and when will it take place?

Portugal will host the inaugural finals. The dates and format are as follows:

5 June: Semi-final 1

6 June: Semi-final 2

9 June: Third-place play-off

9 June: Final

The details will be confirmed by Uefa on Monday, 3 December, with the draw for the finals also taking place that day.

Why are Portugal hosts?

Porto's Estadio do Dragao could host the Nations League finals

Portugal were named as hosts by virtue of finishing top of Group A3 and above Italy and Poland, the other two countries to have expressed an interest.

Porto's Estadio do Dragao and the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes are the proposed venues for the four matches that will take place.

What is it worth to the FA?

Kane's late goal proved to be extremely lucrative.

England had already got £1.5m for taking part in the Nations League and got an extra £1.5m by beating Croatia and finishing top of their group.

No matter what happens next summer, even if they finish fourth, they have also guaranteed themselves a further £1.5m. This comes after England claimed £17m from Fifa after finishing fourth at the World Cup in the summer.

The winner of the Nations League tournament will receive £6.67m and the trophy.

Is there any impact on Euro 2020 qualifying?

Yes.

All four finalists will play in smaller groups for Euro 2020 qualifying as they do not have dates available in June, since they will be competing in these finals. Rather than facing a six-team group, which would contain one of the minnows of European football, England will play in a five-team group instead.

England have also guaranteed a place in the Euro 2020 play-offs, a fallback in the event they fail to qualify for that tournament through the traditional route.