Afcon 2019: Guinea qualify and Jordan Ayew scores twice for Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Guinea qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday without kicking a ball, after Rwanda held the Central African Republic to a 2-2 draw in Group H.

The result means that Guinea are assured of at least a second place finish in the group, which secures their place at Cameroon 2019.

Guinea are set to play Ivory Coast in Conakry later on Sunday, in a match where a draw would be enough for the Elephants to also qualify.

Both of Rwanda's goals came from Gor Mahia's Jacques Tuyisenge with Mahamadou Habib Habibou and a 90th minute strike from Geoffrey Kondogbia earning CAR the draw.

Guinea are top of Group H on 10 points with Ivory Coast second on seven points.

CAR are two points further adrift with Rwanda bottom on two points.

Earlier on Sunday, Jordan Ayew scored both goals for Ghana as they beat Ethiopia 2-0 in Addis Ababa in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It was the perfect return to the Black Stars squad for Jordan, who along with his brother Andre, last played for Ghana in a World Cup qualifying match against Congo Brazzaville in October 2017.

Jordan, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Swansea City, opened the scoring for his country in the fourth minute and added a second from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

The result puts Ghana second in Group F on six points from three matches. They are a point behind leaders Kenya who have played one game more.

Kenya's home match against Sierra Leone this weekend was cancelled because Sierra Leone are still serving a global ban from football.

It means the qualifying picture for Group F remains unclear.

In other results on Sunday, Madagascar, who sealed an historic first qualification for a Nations Cup last month, lost 3-1 at home to Sudan in Group A.

Mohamed Musa and Abduaagla Abdallah put Sudan 2-0 up with Carolus Andriamahitsinoro scoring late on to keep the home side in the match.

Yassir Mozamil scored an 85th minute goal to make it 3-1 to Sudan and earn their first points of the qualifying campaign.

Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results:

Group A: Madagascar 1-3 Sudan

Group F: Ethiopia 0-2 Ghana

Group H: Rwanda 2-2 Central African Republic

Group J: eSwatini v Niger

Group K: Mozambique v Zambia

Group L: Lesotho v Tanzania

Group G: Congo v DR Congo

Group I: Angola v Burkina Faso

Group D: Togo v Algeria

Group G: Liberia v Zimbabwe

Group H: Guinea v Ivory Coast

Group I: Mauritania v Botswana