What is your Scotland starting XI for the Nations League showdown with Israel?

It all comes down to this game.

In what feels like a long, painful and stress-filled campaign, Scotland's three games in the Nations League group stage has them one win from a play-off.

Beat Israel at Hampden on Tuesday, and Alex McLeish's men are just two games away from a major finals for the first time in 20 years.

On the back of Saturday's 4-0 win over Albania, who would you pick to face the Israelis? Have a go at our squad selector below.