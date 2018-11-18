Switzerland v Belgium
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|0
|9
|14
|2
|Luxembourg
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|3
|7
|10
|3
|Moldova
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|9
|4
|San Marino
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|2
|9
|11
|2
|Azerbaijan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|3
|Faroe Islands
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|4
|Malta
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Wales
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|R. of Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|6
|3
|Iceland
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Israel
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Albania
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|2
|Greece
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|9
|3
|Hungary
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Estonia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ukraine
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|9
|2
|Czech Rep
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macedonia
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|12
|2
|Armenia
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|9
|3
|Gibraltar
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|4
|Liechtenstein
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|1
|9
|13
|2
|Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Latvia
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|4
|Andorra
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|2
|Romania
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Montenegro
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Lithuania
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|12
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|10
|2
|Bulgaria
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|10
|3
|Cyprus
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|4
|Slovenia
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bos-Herze
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|10
|2
|Austria
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Northern Ireland
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|1