UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Switzerland19:45Belgium
Venue: Swissporarena

Switzerland v Belgium

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus642090914
2Luxembourg6312103710
3Moldova623134-19
4San Marino6006015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria41211105
3Northern Ireland401315-41
