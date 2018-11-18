Afcon 2019: Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Nations Cup

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Algeria in their victory away to Togo

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria won 4-1 away to Togo on Sunday to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations from Group D.

Algeria raced to a 3-0 first-half lead over Togo as Mahrez struck in the 15th and 30th minutes with Youcef Attal also scoring and Baghdad Bounedjah adding a fourth after the break.

Togo got one back through Kodjo Laba, but the Desert Foxes comfortably held on to go three points clear of second placed Benin in Group D and clinch their place at Cameroon 2019.

With one qualifier remaining, Algeria have 10 points, with Benin on seven and Togo and The Gambia both on five points each.

Also on Sunday, Zimbabwe were 18 minutes away from qualifying for their second successive Nations Cup from Group G, until William Jebor struck for the hosts Liberia in the 72nd minute to win 1-0.

Congo drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Brazzaville in Group G, Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough putting DR Congo ahead with Thievy Bifouma hitting an equaliser for the hosts.

That leaves the group wide open - with one qualifier left to play for all the teams, Zimbabwe have eight points, Liberia have seven, DR Congo have six and Congo are on five points.

Earlier on Sunday, Guinea booked their place at Cameroon 2019 before they had kicked a ball and former champions Zambia were eliminated after a defeat in Mozambique.