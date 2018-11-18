UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Moldova0Luxembourg0

Moldova v Luxembourg

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 15Jardan
  • 5Posmac
  • 6Epureanu
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 8Gatcan
  • 4Carp
  • 17Antoniuc
  • 11Ginsari
  • 21Damascan
  • 7Ionita

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 3Racu
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Pascenco
  • 13Graur
  • 14Rozgoniuc
  • 16Sandu
  • 18Anton
  • 19Boiciuc
  • 20Cociuc
  • 22Nicolaescu

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 13Carlson
  • 5Bohnert
  • 6PhilippsSubstituted forThillat 31'minutes
  • 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 12mins
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 11Bensi
  • 22Joachim

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 7Gerson
  • 10Skenderovic
  • 12Schon
  • 14Sinani
  • 15Thill
  • 17Mutsch
  • 19Jänisch
  • 20Turpel
  • 21Deville
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Adrien Jaccottet

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.

Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Epureanu tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.

Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Stefano Bensi is caught offside.

Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).

Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill replaces Chris Philipps.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Veaceslav Posmac following a corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Maxime Chanot.

Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enes Mahmutovic.

Attempt blocked. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc tries a through ball, but Veaceslav Posmac is caught offside.

Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg).

Attempt missed. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enes Mahmutovic with a headed pass.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ion Jardan.

Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg).

Attempt blocked. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Moldova. Ion Jardan tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitalie Damascan.

Booking

Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).

Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Aurélien Joachim.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus642090914
2Luxembourg6312103710
3Moldova623134-19
4San Marino6006015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria41211105
3Northern Ireland401315-41
View full UEFA Nations League tables

