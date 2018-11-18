Attempt missed. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.
Moldova v Luxembourg
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 15Jardan
- 5Posmac
- 6Epureanu
- 2Reabciuk
- 8Gatcan
- 4Carp
- 17Antoniuc
- 11Ginsari
- 21Damascan
- 7Ionita
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 3Racu
- 9Cebotaru
- 10Dedov
- 12Pascenco
- 13Graur
- 14Rozgoniuc
- 16Sandu
- 18Anton
- 19Boiciuc
- 20Cociuc
- 22Nicolaescu
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 3Mahmutovic
- 13Carlson
- 5Bohnert
- 6PhilippsSubstituted forThillat 31'minutes
- 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 12mins
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bensi
- 22Joachim
Substitutes
- 4Hall
- 7Gerson
- 10Skenderovic
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 15Thill
- 17Mutsch
- 19Jänisch
- 20Turpel
- 21Deville
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Adrien Jaccottet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Epureanu tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.
Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Stefano Bensi is caught offside.
Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).
Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill replaces Chris Philipps.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Veaceslav Posmac following a corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Maxime Chanot.
Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enes Mahmutovic.
Attempt blocked. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc tries a through ball, but Veaceslav Posmac is caught offside.
Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enes Mahmutovic with a headed pass.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ion Jardan.
Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg).
Attempt blocked. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Moldova. Ion Jardan tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vitalie Damascan.
Booking
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Florian Bohnert (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).
Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Aurélien Joachim.