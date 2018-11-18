UEFA Nations League - Group D2
San Marino0Belarus1

San Marino v Belarus

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 23Benedettini
  • 11BattistiniBooked at 32mins
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 6Simoncini
  • 3Palazzi
  • 20Hirsch
  • 7Gasperoni
  • 8Golinucci
  • 17Golinucci
  • 16Rinaldi
  • 9Nanni

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Cesarini
  • 4Battistini
  • 10Tosi
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Censoni
  • 14Cevoli
  • 15Lunadei
  • 18Giardi
  • 19Grandoni
  • 21Mularoni
  • 22Tomassini

Belarus

  • 12Chernik
  • 4Shitov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 6Politsevich
  • 5Polyakov
  • 18Maevski
  • 8Savitski
  • 2Dragun
  • 10Hleb
  • 22Stasevich
  • 11Saroka

Substitutes

  • 1Scherbitski
  • 7Kovalev
  • 9Baga
  • 13Signevich
  • 14Putsila
  • 15Kislyak
  • 16Gorbunov
  • 17Sivakov
  • 19Volodko
  • 20Skavysh
  • 21Rios
  • 23Balanovich
Referee:
Giorgi Kruashvili

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

Offside, Belarus. Stanislav Dragun tries a through ball, but Ivan Maevski is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Anton Saroka (Belarus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Polyakov.

Offside, Belarus. Aleksandr Martynovich tries a through ball, but Igor Shitov is caught offside.

Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alyaksandr Hleb.

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino).

Booking

Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

Foul by Pavel Savitski (Belarus).

José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Attempt blocked. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Saroka with a headed pass.

Alyaksandr Hleb (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).

Attempt saved. Igor Shitov (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

Attempt saved. Anton Saroka (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.

Attempt missed. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun.

Offside, San Marino. Mirko Palazzi tries a through ball, but Enrico Golinucci is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Adolfo Hirsch.

Attempt saved. Sergei Politsevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Danilo Rinaldi.

Foul by Denis Polyakov (Belarus).

José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).

Sergei Politsevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Anton Saroka (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergei Politsevich with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mirko Palazzi.

Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus642090914
2Luxembourg6312103710
3Moldova623134-19
4San Marino6006015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria41211105
3Northern Ireland401315-41
