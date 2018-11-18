Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.
San Marino v Belarus
Line-ups
San Marino
- 23Benedettini
- 11BattistiniBooked at 32mins
- 5Vitaioli
- 6Simoncini
- 3Palazzi
- 20Hirsch
- 7Gasperoni
- 8Golinucci
- 17Golinucci
- 16Rinaldi
- 9Nanni
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Cesarini
- 4Battistini
- 10Tosi
- 12Benedettini
- 13Censoni
- 14Cevoli
- 15Lunadei
- 18Giardi
- 19Grandoni
- 21Mularoni
- 22Tomassini
Belarus
- 12Chernik
- 4Shitov
- 3Martynovich
- 6Politsevich
- 5Polyakov
- 18Maevski
- 8Savitski
- 2Dragun
- 10Hleb
- 22Stasevich
- 11Saroka
Substitutes
- 1Scherbitski
- 7Kovalev
- 9Baga
- 13Signevich
- 14Putsila
- 15Kislyak
- 16Gorbunov
- 17Sivakov
- 19Volodko
- 20Skavysh
- 21Rios
- 23Balanovich
- Referee:
- Giorgi Kruashvili
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Offside, Belarus. Stanislav Dragun tries a through ball, but Ivan Maevski is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Anton Saroka (Belarus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Polyakov.
Offside, Belarus. Aleksandr Martynovich tries a through ball, but Igor Shitov is caught offside.
Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alyaksandr Hleb.
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino).
Booking
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Foul by Pavel Savitski (Belarus).
José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Attempt blocked. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Saroka with a headed pass.
Alyaksandr Hleb (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).
Attempt saved. Igor Shitov (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Anton Saroka (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.
Attempt missed. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun.
Offside, San Marino. Mirko Palazzi tries a through ball, but Enrico Golinucci is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Adolfo Hirsch.
Attempt saved. Sergei Politsevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Danilo Rinaldi.
Foul by Denis Polyakov (Belarus).
José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).
Sergei Politsevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Anton Saroka (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergei Politsevich with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mirko Palazzi.
Igor Stasevich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).