Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill defends handling of Declan Rice saga

Declan Rice has opted out of recent Republic squad as he mulls over changing international allegiance to England

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has dismissed as "lunacy" suggestions he should have capped Declan Rice in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova 13 months ago to tie him to the country.

Speaking before Monday's final Nations League game in Denmark, O'Neill defended his handling of the Rice saga.

"To think about putting him [Rice] on for a couple of minutes just to cap him is crazy," said the Republic boss.

Uncapped Southampton striker Michael Obafemi could earn his debut in Aarhus.

Last week, 18-year-old Obafemi committed his future to the Republic despite being eligible to also play for England and Nigeria but O'Neill insists that parallels should not be drawn between the two cases.

Obafemi scenario easier than Rice's - O'Neill

West Ham's English-born Rice has opted out of recent Republic squads after playing in three friendlies as he mulls over whether changing his international allegiance to the country of his birth.

"Obafemi is with us and in the squad and has a chance of playing but most importantly has committed himself to us. So it is a much easier scenario than Declan Rice.

"I find it incredible to think that I should be thinking about that [capping Rice] during a game where we are fighting for our lives and trying to win at home," added the Republic manager.

"I don't know whether he was playing regularly for West Ham at the time - I doubt it.

"We brought him in and he trained with us in the summer time [2017] and enjoyed it immensely. He was playing games in friendly matches - but I don't know whether that was the first thing on my mind versus Moldova.

"To have that criticism directed at you is lunacy, real lunacy. I think that whole situation is absolutely ludicrous."

The Republic's latest poor performance came in Thursday's friendly draw against Northern Ireland

Republic have one win in 10 games

The Republic desperately need a lift after a poor run of form which has seen them win only once in their last 10 games, eight of them this calendar year, and the emergence of a young talent might help to do that.

However, O'Neill insists he will not rush Obafemi into action just to ensure he is capped in a competitive game.

"Michael looks as if he's got good talent," said O'Neill. "He's a young lad coming through, he's played in the under-19s, he's made a couple of substitute appearances for Southampton's first team and that's good.

"That means it looks as if at club level, he's making a bit of progress. But he'd be the first one to say he's a long way to go, a long way to go at this minute."

Denmark go into Monday's game have already won Group B4 after their win in Cardiff on Friday which ensured the Republic's relegation in the new competition.

Thursday's 0-0 home friendly draw with Northern Ireland, as they were outplayed by Michael O'Neill's side, only served to increase concerns over the direction of the Republic squad since last November's World Cup play-off hammering by the Danes.

The lack of both fluency and a discernible playing method in the Republic side has become an increasing concern in recent matches.

Coleman demands Republic improvement

Captain Seamus Coleman acknowledged after Thursday's insipid display that the Republic "need to be better" and returned to this theme at Sunday's news conference in Aarhus.

"Players on the pitch have to look the ball, create angles and give the player on the ball options," said the Everton right-back.

"As a group we know that against Northern Ireland it wasn't good enough. Tomorrow is a chance to rectify that."

Portsmouth's former Derry City striker Ronan Curtis was probably the only Republic player to enhance his reputation against Northern Ireland after coming on as a second-half substitute and could be in contention for more game time but James McClean is suspended for Monday's match.