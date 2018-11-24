Burnley v Newcastle United

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been directly involved in half of Burnley's 12 league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are likely to be without James Tarkowski, who had hernia surgery during the international break.

Fears that Steven Defour had re-injured his knee have proved unfounded, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has recovered from a calf injury.

Newcastle left-back Paul Dummett misses out after sustaining a calf problem playing for Wales.

Jamaal Lascelles (shoulder), Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto (both calf) will face fitness tests.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: I doubt Rafa Benitez is a fan of the Boomtown Rats but he and Newcastle United fans have every reason to say 'I don't like Mondays'. Their last 12 Premier League Monday games have all been away, and only a victory at Stoke has stopped a dirty dozen of defeats.

Newcastle were buoyed by back-to-back wins before the international hiatus, while Sean Dyche's Burnley earned an encouraging point at Leicester.

I was at the King Power Stadium that emotional afternoon and Burnley were back to their resolute best, particularly in the second half.

Do not be surprised if it's a safety-first message from both camps as they aim to haul themselves away from trouble. I believe both will survive but the nature of their slow starts means it might take time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "For the last number of weeks we have been showing signs of getting back to where we want to be.

"Now it's about taking it on, about being at home, getting the fans behind you and taking on a performance; not waiting for it, actually being pro-active about making things happen."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We started walking, now we are running - and now we have to improve our pace."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle built up a bit of momentum with their results before the international break and now they have got a run of games where they will expect to pick up more points. I don't see them winning on Monday night, though.

Burnley got a good point last time out at Leicester thanks to a determined defensive display and I think we will see more of the same here.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Mumford & Sons

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have not won any of their last five top-flight matches against Burnley (D3, L2). Their most recent victory came in December 1975.

Three of the four Premier League meetings have ended in a draw. Burnley won the other fixture 1-0.

Burnley

Burnley are enduring a five-match winless run in the Premier League (D2, L3).

They have won just one of their last eight home league games (D2, L5).

The Clarets have fewer than 10 points after the opening 12 fixtures of a Premier League campaign for the first time.

They have had the fewest shots on target (30) and also faced the most (82) in the Premier League prior to the weekend fixtures.

Burnley have gone 55 Premier League games without being awarded a penalty since Sam Vokes scored from the spot in a 3-1 defeat at Everton in April 2017.

Newcastle United