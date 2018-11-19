Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Scotland, Hearts, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish urges the Tartan Army to turn out in force for clash against Israel tomorrow after giving them "something to cheer about" against Albania. (Daily Mail)

"The players that have pulled out of this double-header are with totally genuine injuries, there is no fabrication whatsoever," insists Scotland boss Alex McLeish after a spate of call-offs. (Daily Record)

Hearts are set to take French winger Killian Colombie on trial amid MLS interest in the 23-year-old. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Sasa Papac says he's a phone call away if Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard wants any more scouting advice on the Balkan market. (Sun)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie insists he was "an innocent bystander" after being on the receiving end of a second headbutt in two weeks. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie urges Scotland to carry the feelgood factor from Shkoder to Hampden for tomorrow's crucial Nations League game against Israel. (Press & Journal)

Defender David Bates says he didn't feel any pressure going into his Scotland debut in Albania, insisting the job is only half done. (Sun)

Aberdeen and Scotland defender Scott McKenna remains grateful for the "pretty blunt" coaching advice he received as a youth from Pittodrie great Willie Miller. (Scotsman)

Hibs winger Martin Boyle vows to repay Australia boss Graham Arnold after making debut against South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)