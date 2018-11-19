Afoty 2018: Profiles of Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey & Mohamed Salah

The BBC's African Footballer of the Year 2018

The five-man shortlist for BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018 has been announced.

Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Salah are all in contention for the award.

You can watch video profiles of every player below before deciding who to vote for.

Vote closes on 2 December at 20:00 GMT.

The final result will be revealed in a programme broadcast on BBC World News on 14 December at 17:30 GMT.

The five-man shortlist

Medhi Benatia (Juventus and Morocco)

African Footballer of the Year 2018 nominee: Medhi Benatia

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli and Senegal)

African Footballer of the Year 2018 nominee: Kalidou Koulibaly

Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal)

African Footballer of the Year 2018 nominee: Sadio Mane

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid and Ghana)

African Footballer of the Year 2018 nominee: Thomas Partey

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

African Footballer of the Year 2018 nominee: Mohamed Salah

