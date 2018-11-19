Afoty 2018: Profiles of Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey & Mohamed Salah

From the section

The five-man shortlist for BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018 has been announced.

Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Salah are all in contention for the award.

You can watch video profiles of every player below before deciding who to vote for.

Vote closes on 2 December at 20:00 GMT.

The final result will be revealed in a programme broadcast on BBC World News on 14 December at 17:30 GMT.

The five-man shortlist

Medhi Benatia (Juventus and Morocco)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli and Senegal)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal)

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid and Ghana)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)