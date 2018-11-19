Pick your potential England XI to start Euro 2020

It was another young England side that faced Croatia on Sunday

England capped a stellar 2018 by qualifying for the finals of the Nations League courtesy of their comeback win over Croatia on Sunday.

It is further proof of the strides they have made during Gareth Southgate's relatively brief tenure, which has witnessed an appearance in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, a youthful rejuvenation of the squad and a recapturing of the English public's pride and passion in their national side.

After next year's Nations League conclusion in Portugal, attention will switch to the next major tournament, Euro 2020, which England will be very hopeful of reaching and possibly winning.

But with options available to him, what side will Southgate start that tournament with should England get there?

Now, we here at the BBC appreciate just how wrong you can get it when attempting to predict line-ups for future competitions.

Back in 2014, we asked five football writers to predict their starting XI for this year's tournament in Russia. Some of the selections have not aged well.

Defender Calum Chambers, then of Southampton, was a near unanimous pick, our own chief football writer Phil McNulty and Oliver Kay of The Times backed Patrick Roberts to start up front, while then Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter went for Jack Rodwell in midfield.

We're not the only ones to have mis-read the tea leaves, of course. In 2007, the Daily Mail selected their England team of the future, which included the likes of Robbie Threlfall, Dean Parrett, Michael Johnson and Jose Baxter.

So we've decided to hand the crystal ball over to you instead. Make your picks below and share your team on social media...