Ron Gourlay: Reading chief executive leaves Championship club

Ron Gourlay was previously Chelsea's chief executive between 2009 and 2014

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay has decided to step down from his role with the Championship club.

The former Chelsea board member had been with the Royals since July 2017.

A Reading statement thanked Gourlay for his "hard work and professionalism", with the outgoing CEO adding: "I think now is the right time for change.

"I would like to thank the club's owners and my senior management team for their tremendous support during a challenging period for the club."

The Royals are 20th in the table, above the relegation zone on goal difference only, with 16 points from 17 games this term.