AFC Wimbledon: 80 applications for managerial vacancy

Kingsmeadow-based AFC Wimbledon are 23rd in League One, seven points from safety

AFC Wimbledon say they have received about 80 applications to be their new manager following the departure of long-serving boss Neal Ardley.

The League One club's board are drawing up a shortlist for interviews and hope to make an appointment next week.

Former Dons midfielder Wally Downes has been installed as the bookmakers' odds-on favourite for the vacancy.

Simon Bassey and former Blackburn defender Steven Reid are in caretaker charge at Kingsmeadow.