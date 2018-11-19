AFC Wimbledon: 80 applications for managerial vacancy
AFC Wimbledon say they have received about 80 applications to be their new manager following the departure of long-serving boss Neal Ardley.
The League One club's board are drawing up a shortlist for interviews and hope to make an appointment next week.
Former Dons midfielder Wally Downes has been installed as the bookmakers' odds-on favourite for the vacancy.
Simon Bassey and former Blackburn defender Steven Reid are in caretaker charge at Kingsmeadow.