Alex McLeish: Scotland confidence 'very high' for must-win Nations League tie v Israel

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish wants fans to roar the team to victory at Hampden

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park Date: Tuesday, 20 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland go into their must-win Nations League match at home to Israel with "confidence very high", according to head coach Alex McLeish.

Only victory will do at Hampden as McLeish's men seek promotion and the guarantee of a Euro 2020 play-off spot.

And spirits are good for the make-or-break tie following Saturday's 4-0 success in Albania.

"We know that we have home advantage and a very good opportunity to do this," said McLeish.

"Confidence is very high. I can tell, I can feel it, I can see it in the players' eyes."

Both sides are on six points after three matches but a draw on Tuesday would leave Israel top of the section thanks to their 2-1 win over Scotland in October.

The Scots led in Haifa but collapsed in the second half, with defender John Souttar sent off.

"You have to learn from defeat, how it happened, what the opponent did to you and how," said McLeish. "Nobody likes to lose.

"When we lose and we know we have another game to prepare for, we have to show the resilience. But, also, it makes you work even harder to put it right and we did that in the Albania game with a fantastic performance.

"We respect Israel, they've been on a good run of form.

"But we feel very strong here at Hampden and we would love the fans to get right behind the players from the very first kick of the ball right through to the end.

"It is a huge game for us. We know it is. I don't need to remind the players of that.

"We took on a huge game at the weekend after the Israel disappointment and we absolutely nailed it.

"As I said, they are showing the body language I would like to see from a team that is going into a very important game."

McLeish's preparations have been hampered by nine withdrawals from his original squad, along with the absence of forwards Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths.

However, the manager insists he did not have to adapt his gameplan for Albania too much after the spate of call-offs.

"Three or four days after the Israel game, I had the team for Albania in my head," he revealed. "There were only three players missing from that team."