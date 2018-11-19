BBC Scotland extends SPFL broadcast deal to 2025, including live Championship games

Celtic celebrate winning the 2017/18 Premiership title

BBC Scotland has agreed a deal with the Scottish Professional Football League to extend its coverage of the Scottish Premiership and Championship to 2025.

Live television coverage of Championship games will begin early in the new year.

There is also an extension to existing radio coverage, as well as an enhanced digital offering and TV highlights.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BBC Scotland," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"They have been at the forefront of ensuring that fans of Scottish football are able to follow their teams throughout each season.

"The SPFL deal is a significant addition to BBC Scotland's existing sports portfolio which includes the enhanced Scottish Cup deal," Doncaster added.

The Championship matches will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland's new channel in a regular Friday night slot.

This will commence from this season, and cover next season, once the channel is officially launched.

Steve Carson, head of multi-platform commissioning at BBC Scotland, said he's "delighted" to have agreed the terms.

"We know there is a huge appetite for Scottish football amongst the audience and these deals will allow us to bring them more action than ever before from the top tiers of the game," he said.

"It's great news for fans of the Scottish game and we're looking forward to delivering a multi-platform package of high quality coverage across TV, radio and online."

What's included in the deal?

Up to 20 live matches from the Championship on television across seasons 18/19 and 19/20.

160 live matches per season from the Scottish Premiership on BBC Radio Scotland to 2025

TV highlights will continue to be available across BBC free-to-air services until 2025

Includes the right to broadcast on the BBC's digital services

BBC ALBA will also broadcast one deferred Premiership match each Saturday evening, with live matches from the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup and the Championship / League One and League One / League Two play-off finals for three seasons from 2020/21.

Among other broadcast deals agreed by the SPFL, Sky Sports will broadcast up to 48 Premiership live matches per season, as well as up to six Premiership / Championship play-off matches, for five seasons from 2020/21.

Premier Sports will broadcast between 12 and 16 League Cup live matches and highlights per season.