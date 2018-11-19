Premiership matches to be shown live on Sky only

Celtic were winners of the 2017/18 Premiership title

Scottish Premiership matches will be shown only on Sky Sports from 2020 after the SPFL struck a new broadcast deal.

The five-year agreement -reported to be worth up to £100m-will include 48 games per season, as well as the six Premiership play-off ties.

BT Sport will no longer show any Scottish football, with Premier Sports winning the rights to broadcast between 12 and 16 League Cup matches live, plus highlights.

Premiership highlights will continue to be shown on BBC Scotland until 2025, with the corporation also showing live Championship matches from early next year.

Up to 20 second-tier games per season will be shown this campaign and next.

BBC Scotland's existing radio coverage has also been extended, and their digital offering and TV highlights will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, BBC ALBA will continue to show one deferred Premiership match each Saturday evening, as well as live games from the IRN-BRU Cup and lower league play offs for three seasons from 2020.

The winning bids were revealed to clubs at Hampden earlier on Monday, with Premiership clubs giving their approval.

