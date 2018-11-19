Paul Dixon: Grimsby Town defender leaves club by mutual consent

Paul Dixon has played for both Dundee and Dundee United

Defender Paul Dixon has left Grimsby Town by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old joined Grimsby on a two-year deal in the summer of 2017 following a spell at Dundee United and made 34 appearances for the Mariners.

Dixon, who won three caps for Scotland, was sent off in August against MK Dons - his last league game for Grimsby.

"It's a shame that it's finished in this way, coming to a mutual agreement, but that's football - it's time to go," Dixon told the club website.

The left-back also made 85 league appearances for Huddersfield Town between 2012 and 2015.