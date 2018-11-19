Paul Dixon: Grimsby Town defender leaves club by mutual consent

Paul Dixon
Paul Dixon has played for both Dundee and Dundee United

Defender Paul Dixon has left Grimsby Town by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old joined Grimsby on a two-year deal in the summer of 2017 following a spell at Dundee United and made 34 appearances for the Mariners.

Dixon, who won three caps for Scotland, was sent off in August against MK Dons - his last league game for Grimsby.

"It's a shame that it's finished in this way, coming to a mutual agreement, but that's football - it's time to go," Dixon told the club website.

The left-back also made 85 league appearances for Huddersfield Town between 2012 and 2015.

