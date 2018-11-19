UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Germany2Netherlands0

Germany v Netherlands

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 15Süle
  • 5HummelsBooked at 14mins
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 2Kehrer
  • 18Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Schulz
  • 20Gnabry
  • 9Werner
  • 19Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Goretzka
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 12Leno
  • 13Müller
  • 17Tah
  • 21Rudy
  • 22Trapp
  • 23Havertz

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6de Roon
  • 7de Jong
  • 9Promes
  • 8WijnaldumBooked at 38mins
  • 11BabelSubstituted forDilrosunat 45'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 12Dumfries
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Strootman
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18Rosario
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Dilrosun
  • 21Vilhena
  • 22van Aanholt
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 2, Netherlands 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Javairo Dilrosun replaces Ryan Babel because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ryan Babel (Netherlands) because of an injury.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.

Booking

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Toni Kroos.

Dangerous play by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).

Serge Gnabry (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Toni Kroos (Germany).

Goal!

Goal! Germany 2, Netherlands 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a through ball.

Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Mats Hummels (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).

Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Quincy Promes.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 1, Netherlands 0. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

