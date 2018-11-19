Adam Smith: Bournemouth defender out for three months

There was a long first-half delay as Adam Smith received treatment for an injury sustained while preparing to take a free-kick in the game against Newcastle

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith will be out for up to three months after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage on his right knee.

Smith, 27, was taken off on a stretcher midway through the first half in Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.

A club statement said the injury was "not as bad as first feared" following extensive medical assessment.

The right-back has made 13 appearances for Bournemouth this season.