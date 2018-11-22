Neal Ardley: Notts County set to appoint former AFC Wimbledon boss as manager

Neal Ardley led AFC Wimbledon to victory in the 2016 League Two play-off final

Notts County are to name former AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley as their new manager, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.

Ardley's appointment comes after Harry Kewell was dismissed by the club on 13 November after just 10 weeks in charge.

The 46-year-old was in charge at the Dons for six years, leading them to promotion to League One for the first time in 2016.

He will take over a Notts side who are next-to-bottom of League Two and have not won a league game since 6 October.

But caretaker boss Steve Chettle is expected to remain in charge for Saturday's match at Morecambe.

Ardley was the third-longest serving manager in the EFL before leaving Kingsmeadow earlier this month.

Only Morecambe's Jim Bentley and Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth had been in their positions for longer, although Ainsworth was only in caretaker charge of Wanderers when Ardley was appointed by Wimbledon.

County's managerial merry-go-round

Ardley will become the third man to take the reigns at Meadow Lane this season.

Kevin Nolan began the season as manager, but was sacked after picking up just one point in the opening five league games.

He was replaced by Kewell, a former Champions league winner with Liverpool, who left Crawley Town to join Notts on a three-year deal on 31 August.

Last week's 3-0 loss at home to Cheltenham Town meant Notts County have conceded 17 goals in their last seven League Two matches, five of which ended in defeat

But he could only inspire them to three league wins in 14 games, despite being described as the club's "long-term solution" when he was appointed.

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst was linked with the Notts County job before attention turned to Ardley.

He played almost 250 times for the old Wimbledon FC, including FA Cup and League Cup semi-finals in 1997.

Ardley took over as boss of the phoenix club set up by Dons fans in October 2012, his sole managerial job to date.

Analysis - From promotion favourites to relegation candidates

Robin Chipperfield, BBC Radio Nottingham

After a season of turmoil, Notts County fans and officials will hope the club finally have the man to bring some stability to Meadow Lane.

Having sacked both Kevin Nolan and Harry Kewell before the middle of November, the pre-season bookies favourites for promotion have slid down the league.

Last Saturday's 3-0 humbling at the hands of Cheltenham will have made many think that the oldest Football League club are not too good to be relegated, despite the investment in the summer and the large playing budget the club have.

While Paul Hurst watched the debacle from the stands, and was odds-on to succeed Kewell, owner Alan Hardy has decided to go in a different direction.

Hardy had been keen on appointing Ardley earlier in his tenure at Notts, and the 46-year old arrives at Meadow Lane with plenty on his 'to do' list.

Firstly, he needs to make sure the club stays in League Two, but a bloated squad - a result of too many managerial appointments and strategies - will need a huge sort-out in future transfer windows.