Irish Premiership: Ballymena aiming to extend unbeaten run against Glentoran

Jim Ervin and Marcus Kane in action at the Showgrounds last season

Ballymena United hope to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games and move into second in the Premiership by defeating Glentoran on Tuesday night.

United have won seven and drawn one in that sequence but Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey is still playing down his club's title prospects.

"We're not just being coy but don't let anyone think that we don't want to be league champions," said Jeffrey.

"That's what our aim is and that's what our vision is."

"That's what Bryan McLaughlin and I came to Ballymena to do. Certainly we want to get there," added the Ballymena boss.

"We're looking to get into the top six again, trying to get into Europe so the question is can we build like Crusaders, like Cliftonville, like Glenavon, like Coleraine.

"We're on that type of journey but we have to keep our focus on 'week to week'."

Glentoran have taken just one point from their last three league outings and are now seventh in the table, 11 points behind their opponents.

"There's no doubt that the players we have brought in have improved us but we have had a horrendous schedule, playing Saturday and Tuesday virtually every week," said Glens manager Ronnie McFall.

"Some of our midweek games went to extra-time too. Mentally and physically that drains you."

Johnny Addis scored the only goal when the sides met at the Oval on 10 November.