Champions League: Permutations for Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham

Real Madrid have won the Champions League in four of the past five seasons - and each of the past three

We are into the business end of the Champions League group stage.

With all teams having played four of their six games, they will have a fair idea whether they will be progressing to the knockout stage, claiming a Europa League spot or exiting the competition.

Premier League champions Manchester City are top of their group, Manchester United and Liverpool are second, but Tottenham have work to do.

Groups E to H play on Tuesday, 27 November. Groups A to D play on Wednesday, 28 November. All kick-off times GMT.

Group A

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Borussia Dortmund 3 0 1 6 9 Atletico Madrid 3 0 1 1 9 Club Brugge 1 1 2 1 4 Monaco 0 1 3 -8 1

This week's fixtures: Atletico Madrid v Monaco (17:55), Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge (20:00).

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund and La Liga side Atletico Madrid are heavy favourites to reach the last 16, and could do so this week.

Dortmund need only a draw to progress and will be guaranteed top spot if they win and Atletico lose.

Atletico will go through with victory over Monaco or if Club Brugge fail to win.

Club Brugge must win away at Dortmund to stay in contention for a top two spot.

Thierry Henry's Monaco, bottom of the group, can still claim a Europa League place but need to reduce the gap to Club Brugge.

Group B

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Barcelona 3 1 0 8 10 Inter Milan 2 1 1 0 7 Tottenham 1 1 2 -2 4 PSV Eindhoven 0 1 3 -6 1

Game week five fixtures: PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona (20:00), Tottenham v Inter Milan (20:00)

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham failed to win their first three games in the group, but victory over PSV Eindhoven last time out kept their hopes of progression alive. With two games remaining, there is only one place left up for grabs.

La Liga champions Barcelona are already through and will clinch top spot if they win at PSV. If they draw and Inter Milan do not beat Spurs, they will also finish first.

Serie A side Inter only need a point away at Tottenham to make it through along with Barca.

Tottenham MUST win to stay in contention to claim the remaining place for the knockout stages.

Mark van Bommel's PSV, bottom of the group, can still claim a Europa League place but need to reduce the gap to Spurs.

Group C

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Napoli 1 3 0 1 6 Liverpool 2 0 2 2 6 Paris St-Germain 1 2 1 4 5 Red Star Belgrade 1 1 2 -7 4

Game week five fixtures: Napoli v Red Star Belgrade (20:00), PSG v Liverpool (20:00)

Liverpool reached the final last year, but there is still all to play for in this group, with all four sides still in with a chance of going through.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will go through if they win at PSG and Red Star do not beat Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli will progress if they beat Red Star and PSG do not beat Liverpool.

PSG's chances of a maiden Champions League title will end for another year if they lose to Liverpool and Napoli win.

Red Star will not be able to go through if they lose at Napoli.

Group D

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Porto 3 1 0 6 10 Schalke 2 2 0 3 8 Galatasaray 1 1 2 0 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 4 -9 0

Game week five fixtures: Lokomotiv Moscow v Galatasaray (17:55), Porto v Schalke (20:00)

Portuguese champions Porto and Bundesliga side Schalke are in a strong position heading into the last two rounds of fixtures.

Porto will clinch top spot with victory at home against Schalke. A draw will be enough for progression or if Galatasaray fail to win at pointless Lokomotiv Moscow.

A Schalke win will put them through or again if Galatasaray fail to win at Lokomotiv.

Turkish champions side Galatasaray must win to stay in contention for a top-two spot.

Bottom side Lokomotiv can still claim a Europa League place but must win to have any chance.

Group E

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Bayern Munich 3 1 0 6 10 Ajax 2 2 0 4 8 Benfica 1 1 2 -2 4 AEK Athens 0 0 4 -8 0

Game week five fixtures: AEK Athens v Ajax (17:55), Bayern Munich v Benfica (20:00)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Eredivisie giants Ajax are best placed to progress from the group.

A draw is enough to take Bayern through. If they beat Benfica at home and Ajax fail to win at AEK Athens.

Ajax will be through if they beat AEK or if Benfica fail to win.

Portuguese side Benfica must win to have any chance of finishing in the top two.

AEK are pointless after four games and have to win for a chance to claim a Europa League place.

Group F

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Manchester City 3 0 1 9 9 Lyon 1 3 0 1 6 Hoffenheim 0 3 1 -1 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 2 2 -9 2

Game week five fixtures: Lyon v Manchester City (20:00), Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk (20:00)

Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at home to Lyon in their opening game, but three straight wins have put them top of the group.

Pep Guardiola's City only need a point in Lyon to go through and victory will hand them top spot.

Lyon will be through with a win. A draw in both games will also put the Ligue 1 side through because of their better head-to-head record against Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim must beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home to stay in contention for a top-two place.

Shakhtar will be out if Lyon win or both games are drawn. The Ukrainians will finish bottom if they lose.

Group G

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Real Madrid 3 0 1 8 9 Roma 3 0 1 6 9 CSKA Moscow 1 1 2 -3 4 Viktoria Plzen 0 1 3 -11 1

Game week five fixtures: CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen (17:55), Roma v Real Madrid (20:00)

Despite a turbulent start to the season with an early managerial change, Champions League holders Real Madrid and Serie A side Roma are strong favourites to go through.

Santiago Solari's Real will be group winners if they win at Roma. If CSKA Moscow fail to win against Viktoria Plzen, they will be through.

Roma will go through with a draw or if CSKA fail to win.

CSKA must win if they are to stay in contention for a top-two place.

Czech side Viktoria Plzen cannot afford to lose if they want to claim a Europa League place.

Group H

Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Juventus 3 0 1 5 9 Manchester United 2 1 1 3 7 Valencia 1 2 1 0 5 Young Boys 0 1 3 -8 1

Game week five fixtures: Juventus v Valencia (20:00), Manchester United v Young Boys (20:00)

Serie A champions Juventus and Premier League side Manchester United have their fate in their own hands if they are to progress.