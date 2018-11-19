West Ham: Ryan Fredericks is out for the rest of 2018 with a shin injury

Fredericks started West Ham's first match of the season but has recently made way for Pablo Zabaletta

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks will miss the remainder of 2018 after being ruled out with a shin injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on 10 November.

Fredericks joined the Hammers from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer, and was Manuel Pellegrini's first signing as West Ham manager.

He will miss up to nine Premier League games, as Pellegrini's side struggles with injuries.

Fredericks will join a host of West Ham players on the sidelines, including Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez.

This weekend West Ham will welcome back club captain Mark Noble, who returns from suspension after his red card against Leicester, for their match with Manchester City,

Striker Andy Carroll and midfielder Jack Wilshere are hoping to be part of the squad soon, with the pair recovering from ankle injuries.