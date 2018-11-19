Match ends, Andorra 0, Latvia 0.
Andorra v Latvia
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 15San Nicolás
- 20Llovera
- 6Lima
- 21García RenomBooked at 51minsSubstituted forFernándezat 79'minutes
- 22RodríguezSubstituted forMartínez Palauat 73'minutes
- 3Vales
- 11MorenoSubstituted forSánchezat 88'minutes
- 17CervósBooked at 2mins
- 2Martínez
- 14AláezBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Martínez Palau
- 8Ferré
- 9Fernández
- 10Sánchez
- 13Perez
- 16Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 19Gómez
- 23Rubio Gómez
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 18Savalnieks
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 14CiganiksBooked at 9mins
- 13Isajevs
- 15Rakels
- 10SabalaBooked at 38mins
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forTarasovsat 61'minutes
- 9IkaunieksSubstituted forUldrikisat 75'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3Cernomordijs
- 5Kurakins
- 6Gabovs
- 7Rugins
- 12Ikstens
- 16Saveljevs
- 17Tarasovs
- 20Oss
- 21Zulevs
- 22Uldrikis
- 23Steinbors
- Referee:
- Halil Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra 0, Latvia 0.
Offside, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis tries a through ball, but Kaspars Dubra is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Deniss Rakels with a cross.
Hand ball by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra).
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juli Sánchez (Andorra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ildefons Lima (Andorra) because of an injury.
Booking
Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Juli Sánchez replaces Sergio Moreno.
Dangerous play by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristian Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Marc Vales.
Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordi Aláez (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Vjaceslavs Isajevs.
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Joan Cervós.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Ricard Fernández replaces Marc García.
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis replaces Davis Ikaunieks because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Alexandre Martínez replaces Víctor Rodríguez.
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Deniss Rakels with a cross.
Hand ball by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Marc García (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).
Josep Gomes (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.