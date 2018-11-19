Match ends, Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1.
Georgia v Kazakhstan
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2KakabadzeSubstituted forKhotcholavaat 86'minutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 7Kankava
- 6Kvekveskiri
- 17Merebashvili
- 21GviliaSubstituted forKacharavaat 75'minutes
- 10ChakvetadzeSubstituted forAburjaniaat 90+3'minutes
- 8Qazaishvili
Substitutes
- 3Khotcholava
- 9Dvalishvili
- 11Tchanturishvili
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Kupatadze
- 15Aburjania
- 16Tabidze
- 19Zarandia
- 20Kharaishvili
Kazakhstan
- 22Nepogodov
- 21Beysebekov
- 2Maliy
- 23Logvinenko
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 90mins
- 20FedinSubstituted forTurysbekat 84'minutes
- 5Kuat
- 7MuzhikovBooked at 45mins
- 14MurtazaevSubstituted forOmirtayevat 88'minutes
- 19Zainutdinov
- 13ShchetkinSubstituted forPertsukhat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Islamkulov
- 3Miroshnichenko
- 4Marochkin
- 6Narzildaev
- 8Erlanov
- 12Plotnikov
- 15Turysbek
- 17Omirtayev
- 18Pertsukh
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1.
Booking
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Giorgi Aburjania replaces Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov following a corner.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Giorgi Merebashvili.
Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Attempt blocked. Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Oralkhan Omirtayev replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Guram Kashia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Davit Khotcholava replaces Otar Kakabadze.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Maxim Fedin.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 0. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Attempt saved. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a cross.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Dmytro Nepogodov.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili following a fast break.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Guram Kashia.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Valerian Gvilia.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Aleksey Shchetkin.
Attempt missed. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).
Hand ball by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Offside, Georgia. Lasha Dvali tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.
Foul by Valerian Gvilia (Georgia).
Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaba Kankava.
Attempt missed. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze following a corner.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Yuri Logvinenko.
Attempt missed. Guram Kashia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nika Kvekveskiri with a cross following a corner.