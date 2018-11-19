UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Georgia2Kazakhstan1

Georgia v Kazakhstan

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2KakabadzeSubstituted forKhotcholavaat 86'minutes
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 4Kashia
  • 23Dvali
  • 7Kankava
  • 6Kvekveskiri
  • 17Merebashvili
  • 21GviliaSubstituted forKacharavaat 75'minutes
  • 10ChakvetadzeSubstituted forAburjaniaat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Qazaishvili

Substitutes

  • 3Khotcholava
  • 9Dvalishvili
  • 11Tchanturishvili
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Kupatadze
  • 15Aburjania
  • 16Tabidze
  • 19Zarandia
  • 20Kharaishvili

Kazakhstan

  • 22Nepogodov
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 2Maliy
  • 23Logvinenko
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 90mins
  • 20FedinSubstituted forTurysbekat 84'minutes
  • 5Kuat
  • 7MuzhikovBooked at 45mins
  • 14MurtazaevSubstituted forOmirtayevat 88'minutes
  • 19Zainutdinov
  • 13ShchetkinSubstituted forPertsukhat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Islamkulov
  • 3Miroshnichenko
  • 4Marochkin
  • 6Narzildaev
  • 8Erlanov
  • 12Plotnikov
  • 15Turysbek
  • 17Omirtayev
  • 18Pertsukh
Referee:
Tiago Martins

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1.

Booking

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Giorgi Aburjania replaces Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Goal!

Goal! Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 1. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov following a corner.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Giorgi Merebashvili.

Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Attempt blocked. Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Oralkhan Omirtayev replaces Roman Murtazaev.

Guram Kashia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Davit Khotcholava replaces Otar Kakabadze.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Maxim Fedin.

Goal!

Goal! Georgia 2, Kazakhstan 0. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.

Attempt saved. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a cross.

Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Dmytro Nepogodov.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili following a fast break.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Guram Kashia.

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Nika Kacharava replaces Valerian Gvilia.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Aleksey Shchetkin.

Attempt missed. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).

Hand ball by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Offside, Georgia. Lasha Dvali tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.

Foul by Valerian Gvilia (Georgia).

Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaba Kankava.

Attempt missed. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze following a corner.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Yuri Logvinenko.

Attempt missed. Guram Kashia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nika Kvekveskiri with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands42026426
3Germany411235-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501115615
2Armenia6312137610
3Gibraltar6204512-76
4Liechtenstein6114611-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641162413
2Bulgaria632164211
3Cyprus612358-35
4Slovenia603347-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

