First Half ends, Liechtenstein 1, Armenia 1.
Liechtenstein v Armenia
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
- 1Buchel
- 5Quintans
- 22Rechsteiner
- 17Hofer
- 3Goppel
- 14Meier
- 23Polverino
- 8Sele
- 11Salanovic
- 18Hasler
- 9Büchel
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 4Kaufmann
- 6Malin
- 7Erne
- 12Majer
- 13Büchel
- 15Eberle
- 16Sele
- 19Wolfinger
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
Armenia
- 12Avagyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 2Haceaturov
- 15Daghbashyan
- 5Grigoryan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 22Adamyan
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 10Ghazaryan
- 14Movsisyan
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Hayrapetyan
- 7Malakyan
- 8Arakelyan
- 9Malakyan
- 11Karapetyan
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 16Airapetyan
- 17Petrossian
- 20Barseghyan
- 23Kartashyan
- Referee:
- Alain Durieux
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liechtenstein 1, Armenia 1. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Quintans.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gagik Daghbashyan.
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).
Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia) because of an injury.
Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Livio Meier.
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Armenia. Rumyan Hovsepyan tries a through ball, but Yura Movsisyan is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).
Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).
Foul by Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein).
Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).