UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Liechtenstein1Armenia1

Liechtenstein v Armenia

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

  • 1Buchel
  • 5Quintans
  • 22Rechsteiner
  • 17Hofer
  • 3Goppel
  • 14Meier
  • 23Polverino
  • 8Sele
  • 11Salanovic
  • 18Hasler
  • 9Büchel

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 6Malin
  • 7Erne
  • 12Majer
  • 13Büchel
  • 15Eberle
  • 16Sele
  • 19Wolfinger
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo

Armenia

  • 12Avagyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 2Haceaturov
  • 15Daghbashyan
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 10Ghazaryan
  • 14Movsisyan

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Hayrapetyan
  • 7Malakyan
  • 8Arakelyan
  • 9Malakyan
  • 11Karapetyan
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 16Airapetyan
  • 17Petrossian
  • 20Barseghyan
  • 23Kartashyan
Referee:
Alain Durieux

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Liechtenstein 1, Armenia 1.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Liechtenstein 1, Armenia 1. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Quintans.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.

Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gagik Daghbashyan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).

Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).

Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia) because of an injury.

Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Livio Meier.

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).

Offside, Armenia. Rumyan Hovsepyan tries a through ball, but Yura Movsisyan is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).

Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Artiom Haceaturov (Armenia).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).

Foul by Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein).

Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands42026426
3Germany411235-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501115615
2Armenia6312137610
3Gibraltar6204512-76
4Liechtenstein6114611-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641162413
2Bulgaria632164211
3Cyprus612358-35
4Slovenia603347-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

