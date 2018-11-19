First Half ends, Macedonia 1, Gibraltar 0.
Macedonia v Gibraltar
Line-ups
Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 15Bejtulai
- 6Musliu
- 4Ristevski
- 8Alioski
- 16Nikolov
- 17Bardhi
- 9Trajkovski
- 21Elmas
- 7Trickovski
- 23Nestorovski
Substitutes
- 2Tosevski
- 3Zajkov
- 5Ademi
- 11Hasani
- 12Siskovski
- 14Cikarski
- 19Velkoski
- 22Iliev
Gibraltar
- 13Cafer
- 4Sergeant
- 16Mouelhi
- 14Chipolina
- 6AnnesleyBooked at 41mins
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 7Casciaro
- 8Bardon
- 17Hernandez
- 10Walker
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 3Ballantine
- 5Jolley
- 9Styche
- 11Pons
- 15Barnett
- 18Hernandez
- 20Britto
- 21Coombes
- 22Priestley
- 23Coleing
- Referee:
- Daniyar Sakhi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Macedonia. Enis Bardhi tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Matt Cafer.
Attempt saved. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandar Trajkovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar).
Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski.
Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia).
Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Macedonia 1, Gibraltar 0. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Offside, Macedonia. Eljif Elmas tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Andrew Hernandez.
Offside, Macedonia. Aleksandar Trajkovski tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.
Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Trajkovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Matt Cafer.
Attempt saved. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boban Nikolov with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eljif Elmas with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a through ball.
Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Louie John Annesley.
Attempt missed. Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.