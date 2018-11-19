UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Macedonia1Gibraltar0

Macedonia v Gibraltar

Line-ups

Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 15Bejtulai
  • 6Musliu
  • 4Ristevski
  • 8Alioski
  • 16Nikolov
  • 17Bardhi
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 21Elmas
  • 7Trickovski
  • 23Nestorovski

Substitutes

  • 2Tosevski
  • 3Zajkov
  • 5Ademi
  • 11Hasani
  • 12Siskovski
  • 14Cikarski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 22Iliev

Gibraltar

  • 13Cafer
  • 4Sergeant
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6AnnesleyBooked at 41mins
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Bardon
  • 17Hernandez
  • 10Walker
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 3Ballantine
  • 5Jolley
  • 9Styche
  • 11Pons
  • 15Barnett
  • 18Hernandez
  • 20Britto
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Priestley
  • 23Coleing
Referee:
Daniyar Sakhi

Match Stats

Home TeamMacedoniaAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home15
Away0
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Macedonia 1, Gibraltar 0.

Offside, Macedonia. Enis Bardhi tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Matt Cafer.

Attempt saved. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Trajkovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar).

Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).

Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Visar Musliu (Macedonia).

Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia).

Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Macedonia 1, Gibraltar 0. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

Offside, Macedonia. Eljif Elmas tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Andrew Hernandez.

Offside, Macedonia. Aleksandar Trajkovski tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.

Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Trajkovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Matt Cafer.

Attempt saved. Ivan Trickovski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Macedonia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boban Nikolov with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Enis Bardhi (Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eljif Elmas with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a through ball.

Corner, Macedonia. Conceded by Louie John Annesley.

Attempt missed. Eljif Elmas (Macedonia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Trajkovski with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands42026426
3Germany411235-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501115615
2Armenia6312137610
3Gibraltar6204512-76
4Liechtenstein6114611-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641162413
2Bulgaria632164211
3Cyprus612358-35
4Slovenia603347-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories