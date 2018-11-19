First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Slovakia 0.
Czech Republic v Slovakia
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 3Celustka
- 6Kalas
- 22Novak
- 15Soucek
- 20Vydra
- 9Dockal
- 21PavelkaBooked at 13mins
- 14Jankto
- 19Schick
Substitutes
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 5Brabec
- 7Krejci
- 8Darida
- 10Skalak
- 11Pudil
- 12Stronati
- 13Dolezal
- 16Koubek
- 17Frydek
- 18Travnik
- 23Pavlenka
Slovakia
- 23Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 3SkrtelBooked at 45mins
- 14Skriniar
- 16Hancko
- 5Bero
- 6Gregus
- 17Hamsik
- 10Rusnák
- 22Zrelák
- 9Stoch
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 4Vavro
- 7Weiss
- 8Duda
- 11Nemec
- 12Rodák
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15Hubocan
- 18Sabo
- 20Mak
- 21Duris
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
Attempt saved. Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Kalas with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Offside, Czech Republic. Filip Novak tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borek Dockal (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Slovakia 0. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a through ball.
Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).
Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).
Foul by Adam Zrelák (Slovakia).
Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).
Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).
Filip Novak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adam Zrelák (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Hancko with a cross.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.
Foul by Jan Gregus (Slovakia).
Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Matej Vydra.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Pekarík.
Booking
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matús Bero (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Offside, Slovakia. Jan Gregus tries a through ball, but Adam Zrelák is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Hancko.
Hand ball by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
