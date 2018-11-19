UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Czech Rep1Slovakia0

Czech Republic v Slovakia

Line-ups

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 3Celustka
  • 6Kalas
  • 22Novak
  • 15Soucek
  • 20Vydra
  • 9Dockal
  • 21PavelkaBooked at 13mins
  • 14Jankto
  • 19Schick

Substitutes

  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 5Brabec
  • 7Krejci
  • 8Darida
  • 10Skalak
  • 11Pudil
  • 12Stronati
  • 13Dolezal
  • 16Koubek
  • 17Frydek
  • 18Travnik
  • 23Pavlenka

Slovakia

  • 23Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3SkrtelBooked at 45mins
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16Hancko
  • 5Bero
  • 6Gregus
  • 17Hamsik
  • 10Rusnák
  • 22Zrelák
  • 9Stoch

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 4Vavro
  • 7Weiss
  • 8Duda
  • 11Nemec
  • 12Rodák
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15Hubocan
  • 18Sabo
  • 20Mak
  • 21Duris
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Slovakia 0.

Booking

Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.

Attempt saved. Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Kalas with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Offside, Czech Republic. Filip Novak tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.

Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borek Dockal (Czech Republic).

Attempt missed. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.

Goal!

Goal! Czech Republic 1, Slovakia 0. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a through ball.

Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).

Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).

Foul by Adam Zrelák (Slovakia).

Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).

Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.

Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).

Filip Novak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross.

Attempt missed. Adam Zrelák (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Hancko with a cross.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.

Foul by Jan Gregus (Slovakia).

Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Matej Vydra.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Pekarík.

Booking

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matús Bero (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Offside, Slovakia. Jan Gregus tries a through ball, but Adam Zrelák is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Hancko.

Hand ball by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Hand ball by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands42026426
3Germany411235-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501115615
2Armenia6312137610
3Gibraltar6204512-76
4Liechtenstein6114611-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641162413
2Bulgaria632164211
3Cyprus612358-35
4Slovenia603347-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

