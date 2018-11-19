UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Bulgaria0Slovenia0

Bulgaria v Slovenia

Line-ups

Bulgaria

  • 1Petkov
  • 2Popov
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 22Dimitrov
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 6Slavchev
  • 9Delev
  • 10Popov
  • 17Kostov

Substitutes

  • 3Zanev
  • 4Chorbadzhiyski
  • 8Kovachev
  • 11Bandalovski
  • 12Tsvetkov
  • 13Makendzhiev
  • 16Malinov
  • 18Ivanov
  • 19Vasilev
  • 20Raynov
  • 21Hadzhiev
  • 23Evtimov

Slovenia

  • 1Belec
  • 2Skubic
  • 13Blazic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 14Struna
  • 10Zajc
  • 8Dervisevic
  • 6Rotman
  • 11Bezjak
  • 7Ilicic
  • 21Verbic

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Stojanovic
  • 9Bijol
  • 12Kotnik
  • 16Sorcan
  • 18Zahovic
  • 19Beric
  • 20Pozeg Vancas
  • 22Stulac
  • 23Krajnc
Referee:
Hüseyin Göçek

Match Stats

Home TeamBulgariaAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Bulgaria 0, Slovenia 0.

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Miha Blazic.

Attempt saved. Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.

Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).

Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Simeon Slavchev.

Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Rajko Rotman (Slovenia).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).

Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).

Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.

Offside, Bulgaria. Stanislav Kostov tries a through ball, but Spas Delev is caught offside.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roman Bezjak with a cross.

Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).

Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.

Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Bezjak.

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands42026426
3Germany411235-24

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501115615
2Armenia6312137610
3Gibraltar6204512-76
4Liechtenstein6114611-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641162413
2Bulgaria632164211
3Cyprus612358-35
4Slovenia603347-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

