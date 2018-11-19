First Half ends, Bulgaria 0, Slovenia 0.
Bulgaria v Slovenia
Line-ups
Bulgaria
- 1Petkov
- 2Popov
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 14Nedyalkov
- 22Dimitrov
- 7Kostadinov
- 6Slavchev
- 9Delev
- 10Popov
- 17Kostov
Substitutes
- 3Zanev
- 4Chorbadzhiyski
- 8Kovachev
- 11Bandalovski
- 12Tsvetkov
- 13Makendzhiev
- 16Malinov
- 18Ivanov
- 19Vasilev
- 20Raynov
- 21Hadzhiev
- 23Evtimov
Slovenia
- 1Belec
- 2Skubic
- 13Blazic
- 17Mevlja
- 14Struna
- 10Zajc
- 8Dervisevic
- 6Rotman
- 11Bezjak
- 7Ilicic
- 21Verbic
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 4Stojanovic
- 9Bijol
- 12Kotnik
- 16Sorcan
- 18Zahovic
- 19Beric
- 20Pozeg Vancas
- 22Stulac
- 23Krajnc
- Referee:
- Hüseyin Göçek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Miha Blazic.
Attempt saved. Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.
Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).
Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Simeon Slavchev.
Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Rajko Rotman (Slovenia).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).
Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).
Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.
Offside, Bulgaria. Stanislav Kostov tries a through ball, but Spas Delev is caught offside.
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roman Bezjak with a cross.
Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov.
Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Bezjak.
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.