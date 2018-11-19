UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Cyprus0Norway1

Cyprus v Norway

Line-ups

Cyprus

  • 1Panayi
  • 4Merkis
  • 5Sielis
  • 19Laifis
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 18Artymatas
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 3Ioannou
  • 20Kastanos
  • 15Zachariou
  • 11Avraam

Substitutes

  • 2Karo
  • 6Makris
  • 7Efrem
  • 9Roushias
  • 10Hadjivasilis
  • 12Pardo
  • 14Laban
  • 16Fylaktou
  • 17Wheeler
  • 21Papafotis
  • 22Christodoulou
  • 23Economides

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 5Rosted
  • 2Meling
  • 23Fossum
  • 19Henriksen
  • 18Selnaes
  • 11ElyounoussiBooked at 42mins
  • 7Kamara
  • 10Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 3Hovland
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 8Johansen
  • 9Sørloth
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Aleesami
  • 15Berge
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 20Ødegaard
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Grytebust
Referee:
Istvan Vad

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Cyprus 0, Norway 1.

Attempt blocked. Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Birger Meling.

Booking

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway).

Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ola Kamara (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charis Kyriakou (Cyprus).

Goal!

Goal! Cyprus 0, Norway 1. Ola Kamara (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Kamara.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Sigurd Rosted (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus).

Attempt missed. Charis Kyriakou (Cyprus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.

Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway).

Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).

Nikolas Ioannou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).

Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ola Kamara (Norway).

Kostas Laifis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Panayiotis Zachariou (Cyprus).

Offside, Norway. Iver Fossum tries a through ball, but Tarik Elyounoussi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Birger Meling.

Ola Kamara (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kostas Laifis (Cyprus).

Hand ball by Sigurd Rosted (Norway).

Offside, Norway. Håvard Nordtveit tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kostas Laifis.

Attempt blocked. Ola Kamara (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

Nikolas Ioannou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Charis Kyriakou (Cyprus).

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

