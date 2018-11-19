Nations League: Republic of Ireland manager O'Neill positive after draw in Denmark

Lasse Schone and Robbie Brady in action during the goalless draw in Aarhus

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is positive about his side's chances in the Euro 2020 qualifiers despite a disappointing 2018.

O'Neill's side drew 0-0 with Denmark in their final Nations League Group B4 game in Aarhus to finish on two points, having already been relegated.

"The players are getting used to each other. When it comes to the big games I think we'll be ready," said O'Neill.

"We've been very very strong when it comes to the games that matter."

Group winners Denmark created the majority of chances in a game in which they enjoyed 75% possession on Monday night.

"We were very strong defensively, as we had to be, and we had a really good shape about us which restricted them," added the Republic boss.

"Overall in terms of creativity we are not completely there but our strength and commitment were excellent against a very strong Danish side."

'Massive step up - but making progress'

The Republic are now four games without a goal and have won only one of their past 11 games.

"Our young players are bedding in but this is international football and it's a massive step up for them," O'Neill said.

"Many of them are not getting regular first-team football with their clubs and are trying to adjust.

"It's been a tough year but we have not chosen easy games. We've tried to play the hard games in our friendlies - you learn more by playing tough opposition and that's been the case over the year.

"We are making progress - the young players are coming through and with guidance from the senior players, they'll be ready in a few months' time."

Republic captain Seamus Coleman added that "a clean sheet away from home was a good result" and argued that his team were "heading in the right direction".

"We need to work on improving our play in the final third but it is a good result to come back with," said the Everton defender.

"It was a difficult game. Jeff Hendrick tried to make things happen - we would have liked to win the game but it was not meant to be.

"The year has not been great but wit the young lads coming in they have a point to prove and it's good to give them the experience."

Denmark striker Christian Eriksen said his team "should have won with the chances we had".

"They wasted time when they could and rarely went forward. There was a lot of defending from them with us trying to break them down," observed the Tottenham Hotspur forward.