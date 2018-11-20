International Friendlies
Brazil0Cameroon0

Brazil v Cameroon

Line-ups

Brazil

  • 23Ederson
  • 2Danilo
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Nascimento de Castro
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Marques Loureiro
  • 5Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 15Paulinho
  • 19Willian
  • 20Roberto Firmino
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forRicharlisonat 8'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 3Miranda
  • 6Filipe Luís
  • 7Douglas Costa
  • 8Renato Augusto
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Rafinha
  • 13Vital da Silva
  • 14Fabinho
  • 17Souza Silva
  • 21Richarlison
  • 22Nascimento Resende Brazão

Cameroon

  • 1Onana
  • 15Fuchs
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 4Banana
  • 3Bong
  • 14Mandjeck
  • 6Kunde
  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 7Toko Ekambi
  • 9Bahoken

Substitutes

  • 2Fai
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 11Bassogog
  • 12Dawa
  • 16Ondoa
  • 17N'Jie
  • 18Olinga
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Kaptoum
  • 21Onguéné
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Paulinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon).

Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (Cameroon).

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).

Stéphane Bahoken (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon).

Foul by Allan (Brazil).

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Neymar because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Neymar (Brazil) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Yaya Banana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo (Brazil).

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by André Onana.

Attempt saved. Allan (Brazil) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.

Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Allan (Brazil).

Foul by Djoum (Cameroon).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tuesday 20th November 2018

