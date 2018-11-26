Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Bolton
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Steven Fletcher.
Sheffield Wednesday's Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is managing a knee problem that sidelined him for the entire second half of the 2017-18 campaign
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay hopes Steven Fletcher (knee) will be fit to face Bolton after the striker sat out the weekend loss to Derby.

Sam Winnall (hamstring), Kieran Lee (knee) and Gary Hooper (groin) remain on the sidelines and Joost van Aken is also not ready for a first-team return.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide on the fitness of Will Buckley and Josh Magennis for the trip to Hillsborough.

Both players came off with minor knocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 15 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D4 L9).
  • Bolton are winless in their last two league trips to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L1) since winning four in a row between 2001 and 2015.
  • Wanderers are without a victory in eight league games (D2 L6), the longest current winless run in the Championship.
  • Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has won six of his nine league managerial meetings against Sheffield Wednesday (D2 L1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box than any other Championship team this season (9), although just one of their last six has been scored in this fashion.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th November 2018

  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • BrentfordBrentford19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • HullHull City19:45NorwichNorwich City
  • LeedsLeeds United19:45ReadingReading
  • PrestonPreston North End19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • RotherhamRotherham United19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC