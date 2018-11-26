Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay hopes Steven Fletcher (knee) will be fit to face Bolton after the striker sat out the weekend loss to Derby.
Sam Winnall (hamstring), Kieran Lee (knee) and Gary Hooper (groin) remain on the sidelines and Joost van Aken is also not ready for a first-team return.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide on the fitness of Will Buckley and Josh Magennis for the trip to Hillsborough.
Both players came off with minor knocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Millwall.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 15 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D4 L9).
- Bolton are winless in their last two league trips to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L1) since winning four in a row between 2001 and 2015.
- Wanderers are without a victory in eight league games (D2 L6), the longest current winless run in the Championship.
- Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has won six of his nine league managerial meetings against Sheffield Wednesday (D2 L1).
- Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box than any other Championship team this season (9), although just one of their last six has been scored in this fashion.