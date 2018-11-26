Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday's Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is managing a knee problem that sidelined him for the entire second half of the 2017-18 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay hopes Steven Fletcher (knee) will be fit to face Bolton after the striker sat out the weekend loss to Derby.

Sam Winnall (hamstring), Kieran Lee (knee) and Gary Hooper (groin) remain on the sidelines and Joost van Aken is also not ready for a first-team return.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson must decide on the fitness of Will Buckley and Josh Magennis for the trip to Hillsborough.

Both players came off with minor knocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Match facts