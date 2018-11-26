Championship
Rotherham19:45QPR
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers

Jon Taylor in action for Rotherham
Rotherham are unbeaten in their past six Championship games - but have drawn five of those matches
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

On-loan Rotherham United midfielder Ryan Manning is ineligible to face his parent club.

Sean Raggett is back in training but is lacking match fitness, while Darren Potter (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron could return after being ineligible for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Israel international striker Tomer Hemed is pushing for a return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at the Bet365 Stadium.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won one of their past nine matches in all competitions against QPR (D3 L5), a 1-0 win in December 2016.
  • QPR's last away league win at Rotherham was in January 2016 - a 3-0 win with goals from Junior Hoilett, Matt Phillips and Sebastian Polter.
  • Since losing their first four league games of the season, only Norwich (32) have won more points in the Championship than QPR (27).
  • Rotherham have drawn seven of their last nine Championship fixtures (W1 L1).
  • Steve McClaren has won his past eight matches against managers called Paul, including three this season - Cook (1-0 v Wigan), Clement (1-0 v Reading) and Hurst (2-0 v Ipswich).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC