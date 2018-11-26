Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers
- From the section Championship
On-loan Rotherham United midfielder Ryan Manning is ineligible to face his parent club.
Sean Raggett is back in training but is lacking match fitness, while Darren Potter (ankle) is a long-term absentee.
QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron could return after being ineligible for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke City.
Israel international striker Tomer Hemed is pushing for a return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at the Bet365 Stadium.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won one of their past nine matches in all competitions against QPR (D3 L5), a 1-0 win in December 2016.
- QPR's last away league win at Rotherham was in January 2016 - a 3-0 win with goals from Junior Hoilett, Matt Phillips and Sebastian Polter.
- Since losing their first four league games of the season, only Norwich (32) have won more points in the Championship than QPR (27).
- Rotherham have drawn seven of their last nine Championship fixtures (W1 L1).
- Steve McClaren has won his past eight matches against managers called Paul, including three this season - Cook (1-0 v Wigan), Clement (1-0 v Reading) and Hurst (2-0 v Ipswich).