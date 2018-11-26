Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Rotherham are unbeaten in their past six Championship games - but have drawn five of those matches

On-loan Rotherham United midfielder Ryan Manning is ineligible to face his parent club.

Sean Raggett is back in training but is lacking match fitness, while Darren Potter (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron could return after being ineligible for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Israel international striker Tomer Hemed is pushing for a return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at the Bet365 Stadium.

