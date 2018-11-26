Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Jordan Hugill is on loan at Middlesbrough from West Ham United, who signed the striker for a reported £10m from Preston in January 2018

Louis Moult could start up front for Preston after top goalscorer Callum Robinson was ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

Alan Browne is fit despite picking up a knock in the 4-1 win over Blackburn but Josh Harrop, Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Sean Maguire are all out.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has a fully-fit squad for the visit to Deepdale with defender Ryan Shotton back in training.

Jordan Hugill, who has scored three in two games, should face his former club.

Match facts