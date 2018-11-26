Preston North End v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Louis Moult could start up front for Preston after top goalscorer Callum Robinson was ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.
Alan Browne is fit despite picking up a knock in the 4-1 win over Blackburn but Josh Harrop, Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Sean Maguire are all out.
Boro boss Tony Pulis has a fully-fit squad for the visit to Deepdale with defender Ryan Shotton back in training.
Jordan Hugill, who has scored three in two games, should face his former club.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in 12 matches against Middlesbrough (D5 L7) in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in January 1987 in the FA Cup.
- Middlesbrough have not lost a league match against Preston since April 1972, when they were beaten 1-0 at Deepdale.
- North End boss Alex Neil's only victory over Middlesbrough was in the 2014-15 Championship play-off final when he was Norwich manager (2-0).
- Middlesbrough have kept more clean sheets than any other team in English league football this season (11).
- Preston are unbeaten in each of their last eight games (W4 D4), the current longest streak in the Championship.