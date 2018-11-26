Championship
Preston19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Jordan Hugill.
Jordan Hugill is on loan at Middlesbrough from West Ham United, who signed the striker for a reported £10m from Preston in January 2018
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Louis Moult could start up front for Preston after top goalscorer Callum Robinson was ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

Alan Browne is fit despite picking up a knock in the 4-1 win over Blackburn but Josh Harrop, Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Sean Maguire are all out.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has a fully-fit squad for the visit to Deepdale with defender Ryan Shotton back in training.

Jordan Hugill, who has scored three in two games, should face his former club.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in 12 matches against Middlesbrough (D5 L7) in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in January 1987 in the FA Cup.
  • Middlesbrough have not lost a league match against Preston since April 1972, when they were beaten 1-0 at Deepdale.
  • North End boss Alex Neil's only victory over Middlesbrough was in the 2014-15 Championship play-off final when he was Norwich manager (2-0).
  • Middlesbrough have kept more clean sheets than any other team in English league football this season (11).
  • Preston are unbeaten in each of their last eight games (W4 D4), the current longest streak in the Championship.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

