Championship
Leeds19:45Reading
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Reading

Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has missed just one league game this season
Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to return after missing the win over Bristol City with a knee injury.

Young defender Aapo Halme is likely to retain his place after making his debut in that game.

Reading will make a late call on former Leeds loanee Mo Barrow, who has been sidelined by illness.

Strikers Sam Baldock and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have been struggling with injury, so academy forward Danny Loader is likely to be in the squad again.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won only three of their last 16 league games against Reading (D7 L6).
  • Reading have won two of their past three Championship games against Leeds (D1), having won none of the previous five (D2 L3).
  • Leeds have lost only once in their last 13 league matches at Elland Road (W8 D4), losing 2-1 against Birmingham in September.
  • Reading have picked up only one win from their past 17 away games in the Championship (D6 L10), failing to score in the past two.
  • No Championship team has had more players score or assist 10+ goals this season than Leeds (3 - Pablo Hernández, Kemar Roofe, Mateusz Klich).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
