Leeds United v Reading
-
Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to return after missing the win over Bristol City with a knee injury.
Young defender Aapo Halme is likely to retain his place after making his debut in that game.
Reading will make a late call on former Leeds loanee Mo Barrow, who has been sidelined by illness.
Strikers Sam Baldock and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have been struggling with injury, so academy forward Danny Loader is likely to be in the squad again.
Match facts
- Leeds have won only three of their last 16 league games against Reading (D7 L6).
- Reading have won two of their past three Championship games against Leeds (D1), having won none of the previous five (D2 L3).
- Leeds have lost only once in their last 13 league matches at Elland Road (W8 D4), losing 2-1 against Birmingham in September.
- Reading have picked up only one win from their past 17 away games in the Championship (D6 L10), failing to score in the past two.
- No Championship team has had more players score or assist 10+ goals this season than Leeds (3 - Pablo Hernández, Kemar Roofe, Mateusz Klich).