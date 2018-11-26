Championship
Brentford19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sheffield United

Neal Maupay in action for Brentford
Brentford have only won one of their past 11 Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers is available to return after missing the defeat by Middlesbrough because of a one-match suspension.

Wingers Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins remain doubts, and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle) is out.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Striker Leon Clarke came off the bench against the Millers and could be in contention to start.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won two of their past 12 league matches against Sheffield United (D5 L5).
  • Sheffield United have taken one point from their past three league visits to Griffin Park (P3 W0 D1 L2).
  • Brentford have won just one of their past 11 league games (D4 L6), losing five of their last six (W1).
  • Sheffield United are winless in their past three Championship away games (D1 L2), after winning four of their previous five on the road (L1).
  • Brentford have scored more goals via corners than any other Championship team this season (7).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC