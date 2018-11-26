Brentford v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers is available to return after missing the defeat by Middlesbrough because of a one-match suspension.
Wingers Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins remain doubts, and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle) is out.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Rotherham.
Striker Leon Clarke came off the bench against the Millers and could be in contention to start.
Match facts
- Brentford have won two of their past 12 league matches against Sheffield United (D5 L5).
- Sheffield United have taken one point from their past three league visits to Griffin Park (P3 W0 D1 L2).
- Brentford have won just one of their past 11 league games (D4 L6), losing five of their last six (W1).
- Sheffield United are winless in their past three Championship away games (D1 L2), after winning four of their previous five on the road (L1).
- Brentford have scored more goals via corners than any other Championship team this season (7).