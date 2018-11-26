Hull City v Norwich City

Will Keane has made eight appearances for Hull this season

Hull City will be without suspended top scorer Fraizer Campbell, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He could be replaced by Will Keane, with fellow forward Nouha Dicko among those still out with injury.

Norwich City midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) is a doubt after picking up an injury in their weekend win at Swansea.

Fellow midfielder Emi Buendia (knee) picked up a knock in the same game but should be fine.

Match facts