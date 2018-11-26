Championship
Hull19:45Norwich
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Norwich City

Will Keane in action for Hull
Will Keane has made eight appearances for Hull this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Hull City will be without suspended top scorer Fraizer Campbell, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He could be replaced by Will Keane, with fellow forward Nouha Dicko among those still out with injury.

Norwich City midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) is a doubt after picking up an injury in their weekend win at Swansea.

Fellow midfielder Emi Buendia (knee) picked up a knock in the same game but should be fine.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in four home league matches against Norwich (W3 D1) since a 2-1 defeat in April 2007.
  • Norwich have won one of their past eight league games against Hull (D3 L4), a 1-0 win in the Premier League in January 2014.
  • After picking up just two points from their previous seven games (D2 L5), Hull City have won seven points from their last 12 available in the Championship (W2 D1 L1).
  • Norwich City have lost only one of their past 13 league games (W10 D2), winning each of the last six in a row. The Canaries last won seven in a row in January 2010 (8 wins).
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored five goals in his past three league appearances for the Canaries.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

