Hull City v Norwich City
Hull City will be without suspended top scorer Fraizer Campbell, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
He could be replaced by Will Keane, with fellow forward Nouha Dicko among those still out with injury.
Norwich City midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) is a doubt after picking up an injury in their weekend win at Swansea.
Fellow midfielder Emi Buendia (knee) picked up a knock in the same game but should be fine.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in four home league matches against Norwich (W3 D1) since a 2-1 defeat in April 2007.
- Norwich have won one of their past eight league games against Hull (D3 L4), a 1-0 win in the Premier League in January 2014.
- After picking up just two points from their previous seven games (D2 L5), Hull City have won seven points from their last 12 available in the Championship (W2 D1 L1).
- Norwich City have lost only one of their past 13 league games (W10 D2), winning each of the last six in a row. The Canaries last won seven in a row in January 2010 (8 wins).
- Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored five goals in his past three league appearances for the Canaries.