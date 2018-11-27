League One
Accrington19:45Wycombe
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth18125130151541
2Sunderland18107135161937
3Barnsley18105332151735
4Luton19105435211435
5Peterborough19105435241135
6Charlton189452921831
7Blackpool188732316731
8Doncaster198562826229
9Coventry198562120129
10Accrington197752122-128
11Walsall197662126-527
12Wycombe196762727025
13Fleetwood196672521424
14Burton187382325-224
15Southend1972102326-323
16Rochdale196582534-923
17Shrewsbury195682125-421
18Scunthorpe195682940-1121
19Gillingham1953112733-618
20Oxford Utd194692129-818
21Bristol Rovers1945101619-317
22Plymouth1944112135-1416
23Wimbledon1942131429-1514
24Bradford1942131532-1714
