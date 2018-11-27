Mansfield Town v Crawley Town
League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|18
|11
|4
|3
|33
|16
|17
|37
|2
|MK Dons
|19
|10
|7
|2
|28
|13
|15
|37
|3
|Colchester
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|19
|13
|32
|4
|Mansfield
|19
|7
|11
|1
|27
|14
|13
|32
|5
|Newport
|19
|9
|5
|5
|28
|31
|-3
|32
|6
|Exeter
|19
|8
|7
|4
|29
|20
|9
|31
|7
|Tranmere
|19
|8
|7
|4
|28
|20
|8
|31
|8
|Stevenage
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|22
|2
|31
|9
|Bury
|19
|8
|6
|5
|34
|20
|14
|30
|10
|Forest Green
|19
|7
|9
|3
|28
|19
|9
|30
|11
|Carlisle
|19
|8
|2
|9
|24
|24
|0
|26
|12
|Crawley
|19
|8
|2
|9
|27
|30
|-3
|26
|13
|Oldham
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|20
|5
|25
|14
|Swindon
|19
|6
|6
|7
|20
|26
|-6
|24
|15
|Northampton
|19
|5
|8
|6
|24
|25
|-1
|23
|16
|Crewe
|19
|6
|4
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|22
|17
|Port Vale
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|23
|-6
|22
|18
|Yeovil
|17
|5
|6
|6
|23
|19
|4
|21
|19
|Morecambe
|19
|6
|3
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|21
|20
|Grimsby
|19
|5
|4
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|19
|21
|Cambridge
|19
|5
|4
|10
|19
|32
|-13
|19
|22
|Cheltenham
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|17
|23
|Notts County
|19
|3
|6
|10
|21
|40
|-19
|15
|24
|Macclesfield
|19
|2
|4
|13
|15
|37
|-22
|10