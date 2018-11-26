League Two
Newport19:45Northampton
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Northampton Town (Tue)

Newport manager Mike Flynn
Newport County say they have not had an official approach for manager Mike Flynn from Shrewsbury.

Newport County will be hoping to move back into the League Two automatic promotion places as they welcome Northampton Town to Rodney Parade.

The Exiles fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cheltenham while Northampton were held to a draw by Grimsby last weekend.

Following their defeat County manager Mike Flynn said he will make changes to the starting eleven on Tuesday.

Northampton, who are unbeaten in five league games, could field ex-Newport midfielder Sam Foley.

Tuesday 27th November 2018

  • BuryBury19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45CambridgeCambridge United
  • ExeterExeter City19:45MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45ColchesterColchester United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45MorecambeMorecambe
  • NewportNewport County19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45StevenageStevenage
  • YeovilYeovil Town19:45Port ValePort Vale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City18114333161737
2MK Dons19107228131537
3Colchester1995532191332
4Mansfield19711127141332
5Newport199552831-332
6Exeter198742920931
7Tranmere198742820831
8Stevenage199462422231
9Bury1986534201430
10Forest Green197932819930
11Carlisle198292424026
12Crawley198292730-326
13Oldham196762520525
14Swindon196672026-624
15Northampton195862425-123
16Crewe196491924-522
17Port Vale196491723-622
18Yeovil175662319421
19Morecambe1963101930-1121
20Grimsby1954101425-1119
21Cambridge1954101932-1319
22Cheltenham184591726-917
23Notts County1936102140-1915
24Macclesfield1924131537-2210
