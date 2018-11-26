Newport County v Northampton Town (Tue)

Newport County say they have not had an official approach for manager Mike Flynn from Shrewsbury.

Newport County will be hoping to move back into the League Two automatic promotion places as they welcome Northampton Town to Rodney Parade.

The Exiles fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cheltenham while Northampton were held to a draw by Grimsby last weekend.

Following their defeat County manager Mike Flynn said he will make changes to the starting eleven on Tuesday.

Northampton, who are unbeaten in five league games, could field ex-Newport midfielder Sam Foley.