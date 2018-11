Wrexham have no new injury worries ahead of Tuesday's game at Barrow as they bid to bounce back in the National League.

Defenders Doug Tharme and Manny Smith are still out for Wrexham, who lost 2-0 at home to leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Barrow ended a five-game National League losing streak with a 2-0 win at Aldershot on Saturday.

Ian Evatt's side are 15th in the table while Wrexham are third.